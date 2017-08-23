Dragon Quest XI Tops Japanese Charts for 4th Week - News

posted 3 hours ago

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its fourth week on sale, according to Media Create for the week ending August 20. The 3DS version sold 67,705 units, while the PS4 version sold 49,543 units.

Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 14,052 units. Dragon’s Dogma Online Season 3 Limited Edition (PS4) debuted in 18th with sales of 4,590 units.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales of 34,688 units. The 3DS sold 34,596 units, the Switch sold 22,277 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 5,177 units. The Wii U sold 151 units, the PS3 sold 110 units and the Xbox One sold 100 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 67,705 (1,640,920) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 49,543 (1,291,802) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 34,108 (949,737) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 25,674 (123,208) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 08/17/17) – 14,052 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,589 (646,483) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 6,439 (203,722) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 5,960 (120,710) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 5,789 (224,166) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,268 (566,032) [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix, 08/10/17) – 5,214 (22,466) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,048 (3,314,619) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 4,934 (45,288) [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SIE, 08/03/17) – 4,929 (42,476) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 4,848 (120,036) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 4,829 (85,447) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 4,754 (162,712) [PS4] Dragon’s Dogma Online Season 3 Limited Edition (Capcom, 08/17/17) – 4,590 (New) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,942 (1,195,570) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 3,535 (2,806,124)

