Injustice 2 Fighter Pack DLC 2 Adds Hellboy, Raiden and Black Manta - News

/ 563 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios have announced the Fighter Pack 2 DLC for Injustice 2. The DLC pack adds three new playable characters: Hellboy, Raiden and Black Manta.

Fighter Pack 2 will releasse on September 12.

View the trailer below:

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



