Tropico 6 Gamescom 2017 Trailer Released

Kalypso Media has released the Gamescom 2017 trailer for Tropico 6.

Here is an overview of the game:

El Presidente is back! Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your nation through four distinctive eras. Face new challenges on the international stage and always keep the needs of your people in mind. In Tropico 6 you manage extensive archipelagos, build bridges to connect your islands and use new means of transportation and infrastructure for the first time in the series. Send your Tropicans on raids to steal the wonders of the world, including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. Customize your palace at will and give election speeches from your balcony, to win the favour of your subjects.

Tropico 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.



