Demon Gaze II Coming West in November - News

posted 3 hours ago

NIS America announced Demon Gaze II will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on November 14 in North America and November 17 in Europe.





Here is an overview of the game:

Magnastarhas spellbound the people of Asteriainto obeying him. As the Revolutionist Party attempts to overthrow him, it is up to you, the Demon Gazer, to wield the power of demons, liberate Asteria’scitizens, and shine the light of revolution!

Features:

Demon Synergy – As the Demon Gazer, turn foes to allies and power them up using the Trance Demon Mode, or fuse with them using the Demon’s Cross!

– As the Demon Gazer, turn foes to allies and power them up using the Trance Demon Mode, or fuse with them using the Demon’s Cross! Dungeon-Crawling Made for Everyone –Whether you are a newcomer or a hardened DRPG veteran, utilize modes like Autopilot to customize your adventure!

–Whether you are a newcomer or a hardened DRPG veteran, utilize modes like Autopilot to customize your adventure! Love On The Battlefield –Power up your demons and develop relationships with your closest companions, even leading to dating events!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

