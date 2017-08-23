Check Out Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gamescom 2017 Gameplay Videos - News

New gameplay footage of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom from Gamescom 2017 has been released from many different gaming websites.

View the Game Informer footage below:

View the IGN gameplay videos below:





Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 19.



