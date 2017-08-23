PixelJunk VR Dead Hungry Coming to PSVR - News

/ 700 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Q-Games announced it is brining PixelJunk VR Dead Hungry to the PlayStation VR.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sink your teeth into the first VR offering from well-known PixelJunk series developer Q-Games! Dead Hungry is a fast-paced hilarious panicky action game in which you are a fearless food-truck chef working overtime to end the invading zombie menace–by sating their hunger with an order of burger, soda and fries! Feed the swarms of ravenous zombie schoolgirls, office workers, and sumo wrestlers to turn them back into well-fed members of society before your very eyes! Stack burgers precariously to the ceiling using farm-fresh ingredients and pretty much just about anything else you can get your hands on!

PixelJunk VR Dead Hungry is currently available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.



