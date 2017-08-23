The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, and Doom VFR Release Dates Revealed - News

/ 796 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bethesda has revealed the release dates of three virtual reality titles at Gamecom 2017.





The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR will launch for the PlayStation VR on November 17. Doom VFR will launch for the PlayStation VR and HTC Vive on December 1. Fallout 4 VR will launch for the HTC Vive on December 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles