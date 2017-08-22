Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Gamescom 2017 Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 1,230 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

IGN has released a gameplay video of Dragon Ball FighterZ for Gamescom 2017. It showcases the Androids.

View it below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windowss PC in February 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles