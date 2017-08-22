Metal Gear Survive Gamescom 2017 Screenshots Released - News

Konami released new screenshots and details for Metal Gear Suvive at Gamescom 2017.

Here are the details:

Konami Digital Entertainment breaks new ground with an original spin-off from Metal Gear Solid V titled Metal Gear Survive. This title introduces a fresh spirit of exploration, unique mechanics and strategic co-op gameplay.

Metal Gear Survive is a survival action game in an alternative universe. In a struggle to survive, and understand this new environment, players engage in both a Single Play and connected co-op Play. In the battle for survival scavenged materials must be wrought into usable items, gear and weapons if you are to have any hope of making it home.

Features:

Two ways to play – Single Play and CO-OP Play. These modes are linked via Base Camp. Character progress and gear carries between the two modes.

– Single Play and CO-OP Play. These modes are linked via Base Camp. Character progress and gear carries between the two modes. Build and develop your Base Camp. This offers access to weapon and gear crafting. As well as offering you a command centre for planning missions in Single Play and CO-OP Play.

This offers access to weapon and gear crafting. As well as offering you a command centre for planning missions in Single Play and CO-OP Play. Gather resources for use in crafting including blue prints and raw materials. These can be gathered in Single play by exploring the environment or won in successful CO-OP missions

including blue prints and raw materials. These can be gathered in Single play by exploring the environment or won in successful CO-OP missions Develop Base camp with new facilities to aid survival – including crop growing, animal rearing, food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items.

– including crop growing, animal rearing, food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items. Manage resources, including human essentials such as food and water as well as raw materials used for weapons, defences and expendables.

Metal Gear Survive will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

