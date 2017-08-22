Call of Duty: WWII Gets Headquarters Trailer - News

/ 1,147 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: WWII. It showcaes the Headquarters.

View the trailer below:

Warm up in the Firing Range, prove you're the best in the 1v1 Pit, watch Call of Duty esports matches live in the Theater, man the AA guns to earn rewards, and much more in Call of Duty's first-ever dedicated social space. Introducing Headquarters, coming to Call of Duty®: WWII Multiplayer on November 3.

Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles