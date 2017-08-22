Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Release Date Revealed - News

/ 1,340 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Accolade announced Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on October 31.

View the latest trailer below:





The PlayStation 4 version will be getting a limited run retail releasse at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and other select online retailers. It includes the following:

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back game software

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back original soundtrack

Bubsy’s business card

Mystery post-card

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles