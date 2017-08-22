Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Release Date Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,340 Views
Accolade announced Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on October 31.
View the latest trailer below:
The PlayStation 4 version will be getting a limited run retail releasse at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and other select online retailers. It includes the following:
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back game software
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back original soundtrack
- Bubsy’s business card
- Mystery post-card
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Looks better than the original games, wich were far too slippery.
I notice they took out his incredibly fast running pace. Probably needed to because that never worked for this game.
7.8/10 - Too Much Yarn - IGN
I am actually kind of stoked for this. I admit the original games kind of sucked, but I played the first one A LOT as a kid. I'd be willing to give this one a shot, for nostalgia's sake :)
6 Comments