Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Release Date Revealed - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,340 Views

Accolade announced Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on October 31. 

View the latest trailer below:


The PlayStation 4 version will be getting a limited run retail releasse at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and other select online retailers. It includes the following:

  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back game software
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back original soundtrack
  • Bubsy’s business card
  • Mystery post-card

6 Comments

Nem
Nem (4 hours ago)

Looks better than the original games, wich were far too slippery.

  • +1
Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

I notice they took out his incredibly fast running pace. Probably needed to because that never worked for this game.

  • +1
Smartie900
Smartie900 (1 hour ago)

Halloween just got a lot scarier.

  • 0
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (4 hours ago)

7.8/10 - Too Much Yarn - IGN

  • 0
Dyllyo
Dyllyo (4 hours ago)

I am actually kind of stoked for this. I admit the original games kind of sucked, but I played the first one A LOT as a kid. I'd be willing to give this one a shot, for nostalgia's sake :)

  • 0