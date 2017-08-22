Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Launches in the West in September - News

posted 5 hours ago

Marvelous announced Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Europe on September 22 and in North America on September 26.





Here is an overview of the game:

The summer of bouncy, high-flying hijinks continues for everyone’s favorite shinobi girls in Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash. They’ve fought rival ninjas, evil masterminds and apocalyptic demons from beyond the veil of sanity, but nothing in their lives has ever prepared them for… a water gun fight?! Summoned to a mysterious tournament with no choice but to duke it out for dominance, the nubile ninjas team up and face off, using ten types of water weapons to soak, splash, and steamroll their opponents.

Features:

Choose a team of five from more than 30 fighters.

Over 810 cards to collect; each unlocking new skills and abilities.

Customize your character’s loadout with different weapons, skill cards and pets.

Play online in competitive 5-on-5 team battles as well as survival matches.

Customize your characters in the dressing room.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

