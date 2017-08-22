Dark Souls-Inspired Immortal: Unchained Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Toadman Interactive has announced a new Dark Souls-inspired third-person shooter and action RPG, Immortal: Unchained, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Immortal: Unchained is a hardcore action RPG set in a dark, sci-fi universe - a unique take on a well-known sub-genre, blending a third-person action shooter with a hardcore RPG.



The game’s central character is unwillingly unchained and released by the warden. Given only the instruction that time is running out for the world and that your skills are now needed, you must set off with no memory of who you are or what you do, and find any information you can from the game and the characters you meet.



However, the truth is not always clear as characters will always put their own agenda first, and discovering the truth is just as much a challenge as the gameplay and just as much of a reward.



