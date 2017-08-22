Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Gameplay Showcases Ghost Rider and More - News

Capcom has released the fifth gameplay trailer for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. It showcases Ghost Rider, Firebrand, Jedah, and Dorammu.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 19.

