This Week's Deals With Gold - Fallout 4, Titanfall 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,879 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through August 29 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|BioShock 2*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 2*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon*
|Arcade
|60%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Far Cry Classic*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rotastic*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|The Evil Within X360
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion – Season Pass*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: After The Incident*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments