Dying Light Dev Announces Co-op Action Game God's Trigger - News

Dying Light developer Techland has announced a co-op action game, God’s Trigger. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready for a bloodbath of apocalyptic proportions in the new co-op action game, God’s Trigger. God’s Trigger takes co-op teamwork to a completely new level as it throws together the odd-couple of an Angel and a Demoness, who must work together to defeat the Four Horsemen before they destroy all life on Earth.

