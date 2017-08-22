SNES Classic Edition Has a Rewind Feature - News

Nintendo announced the Super NES Classic Edition will include a Rewind feature that lets players rewind the current game to retry sections.

The genre of game will determine how far players can go back. In an RPG like Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars players can go back up to a few minutes, while in Super Mario World players can go back up to 40 seconds.



View the features trailer below:





The Super NES Classic Edition will launch on September 29 for $79.99.



