Arms Adds New Fighter Lola Pop - News

444 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced Arms will add new fighter Lola Pop in the next freee update, that will also add three new Arms and a new stage.

View the Lola Pop trailer below:





Arms is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

