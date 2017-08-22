Splatoon 2 Adds Lost Outpost Stage Today, Manta Maria Stage This Weekend - News

Nintendo announced it will add the Lost Outpost stage to the Salmon Run stages today, as well as the Manta Maria stage to the Turf War and Ranked Battle stages this weekend for free. Both stages will be added to the The Shoal for local multiplayer matches.

View the trailer below:

Splatoon 2 is available now for Switch.



