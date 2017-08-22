The Crew 2 Release Date Revealed, Gamescom 2017 Trailer Released - News

Ubisoft announced The Crew 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 16, 2018.

View the Gamescom 2017 trailer below:





Users who pre-order the game will get The Legendary Motors Pack, which includes:

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 2016

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 2017

The $69.99 Deluxe Editino includes:

The Legendary Motors Pack

The Motorsports Deluxe Pack

Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017

Abarth 500 2008 Monster Truck Edition

Pilatus PC-21 aerobatics plane

Three unique racing outfits to customize your player avatar

Here is an overview of the game:

The newest iteration in the revolutionary The Crew franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, and action-packed playground built within an entire open world America and designed for all motorsports. From coast to coast, four motorsports families gather: Street Racing, Off-Road, Pro Racing, and Freestyle. Join them in high-octane contests and put your skills to the test in each family’s set of disciplines, featuring all kinds of cars, bikes, boats, and planes. Want the freedom to explore and dominate America any way you want? You can now seamlessly switch between ground, water, and air vehicles on the go and enjoy a completely unique game experience based on your personal style. Record and share every glorious moment. The Crew 2 gives you the chance to showcase your skills and rise as the greatest motorsports champion. Features: Challenge four motorsport families on the ground, on the water, and in the air. Burn rubber in the backstreets of New York City with the street racers, go off-road to explore every inch of the Grand Canyon, take up pro racing and tame huge waves on a powerboat, or go freestyle behind the stick of an aerobatic plane, spinning through fog and clouds above the snowcapped Rocky Mountains. In each family’s HQ, you will get hooked up with new vehicles and introduced to a unique culture and set of disciplines. Find and hone your personal style, collect and customize your dream rides, and take the lead in Motornation.

