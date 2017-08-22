Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gets Gamescom 2017 Trailer, Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage Coming West - News

Bandai Namco released the Gamescom 2017 trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

Bandai Namco also announced at Gamescom 2017 Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage is coming to North America and Europe for iOS and Android.

Here is an overview of the game:

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage is a new generation of mobile game with the essence of Action Strategy Role Playing in the world of Naruto and Boruto with breathtaking visuals and environment. Players can sneak into other player’s fortress with the characters, like Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto. They will take part in extreme ninja action fort battles with smooth action on mobile phones and simple play to unleash the Ninjutsu. Also, players need to build their own impenetrable forts by placing their own characters as well as traps such as snake statues which breathes deadly fire to the invaders. The game offers access to unlimited patterns of forts created by players from all over the world.



