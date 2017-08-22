Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Announced - News

Square Enix has revealed a pocket-sized version of Final Fantasy XV, slated to release this fall. The pocket version will retell the story of the original game through 10 episodes, and the first episode will be free.

You can view the debut trailer below:

This mobile version of Final Fantasy XV features the main characters and story from the console and PC version of Final Fantasy XV, with an adorable art style and casual touch controls optimized for mobile devices.

All 10 episodes of Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition will be available on iOS, Android, and PC later this fall.

