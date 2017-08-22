Dragon Ball FighterZ launches February 2018 - News

Bandai Namco announced at Gamescom 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in February 2018.

View the Gamescom 2017 trailer below:





A collector's edition will be released in North America and Europe. It includes the following:

Dragon Ball FighterZ game software

18cm Goku diorama with an exclusive “Manga Dimension” coloring

Three art boards

Exclusive SteelBook

A CollectorZ box to house all the items listed above

Pre-orders will incldue early access to the open beta, unlock of Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta eaerely and two exclusive lobby avatars.



