Gran Turismo Sport PS4 Model Announced for Europe and Japan

Sony has announced a limited edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 model for Europe, Japan and Australasia.

The bundle includes a 1TB custom PlayStation 4 that features a Gran Turismo Sport silver faceplate, emblazoned with the logo, and a custom dualshock 4 controller with the Gran Turismo Sport logo on the touchpad.





It also comes with a Day 1 edition of the game that provides access to $250,000 in-game credits, livery sticker packs, a chrome racing helmet and 60 PS4 avatars.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

