Fire Emblem Warriors Gamescom 2017 Trailer Released - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 3 hours ago / 1,212 Views
Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors at this year's Gamescom. The trailer shows off four new characters from the Fire Emblem Fates series: Leo, Camilla, Hinoka, and Takumi.
You can view it below:
Fire Emblem Warriors is due to release on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS on September 28th in Japan and October 20th in Europe.
