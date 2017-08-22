Fire Emblem Warriors Gamescom 2017 Trailer Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors at this year's Gamescom. The trailer shows off four new characters from the Fire Emblem Fates series: Leo, Camilla, Hinoka, and Takumi.

You can view it below:

Fire Emblem Warriors is due to release on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS on September 28th in Japan and October 20th in Europe.

