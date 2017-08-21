Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom Overview Trailer Released - News

/ 1,620 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for the Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom.



View it below:

The Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom will launch on October 5 in Japan for 7,980 yen. The Super NES Classic Edition will launch in North Amereica and Europe on September 29.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles