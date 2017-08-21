Age of Empires IV Announced

Microsoft revealed today the fourth entry in the Age of Empires series, which is being developed by Relic Entertainment. You can view the trailer below.


Unfortunately no information was given on a release window. Age of Empires IV will be available for PC on Windows 10.


Comments

SR388
SR388 (1 hour ago)

The First Age of Empires was during Iron Age and Rome. The second one was during the middle ages. The third was about the colonization of North America. Any guess on when the fourth will take place? I am guessing it will take place during the First World War, given relics experience with the Second World War.

caffeinade
caffeinade (1 hour ago)

YES!

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (1 hour ago)

Another MS RTS being developed by Sega. I'm curious to see if a console friendly version comes. MS rarely makes big budget games for PC only.

chakkra
chakkra (1 hour ago)

FINALLYYYYYY!!!

Jumpin
Jumpin (1 hour ago)

Did they just rip the voice track off of Civilization 5's announce trailer?

thetonestarr
thetonestarr (2 hours ago)

IMO biggest "4" announcement of the year.

