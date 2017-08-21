Age of Empires IV Announced - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 2 hours ago / 989 Views
Microsoft revealed today the fourth entry in the Age of Empires series, which is being developed by Relic Entertainment. You can view the trailer below.
Unfortunately no information was given on a release window. Age of Empires IV will be available for PC on Windows 10.
More Articles
The First Age of Empires was during Iron Age and Rome. The second one was during the middle ages. The third was about the colonization of North America. Any guess on when the fourth will take place? I am guessing it will take place during the First World War, given relics experience with the Second World War.
YES!
Another MS RTS being developed by Sega. I'm curious to see if a console friendly version comes. MS rarely makes big budget games for PC only.
FINALLYYYYYY!!!
Did they just rip the voice track off of Civilization 5's announce trailer?
IMO biggest "4" announcement of the year.
6 Comments