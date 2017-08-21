Destiny 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 1,341 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Activision and Bungie have released the official launch trailer for Destiny 2.



View it below:

Here is an overview:

Humanity has fallen. Villainous Dominus Ghaul has arrived on Earth with his Red Legion army to lay claim to the power he believes he alone is worthy to wield. Rally with the remaining survivors and rise up to defeat Ghaul before all is lost. Destiny 2 features a dramatic, cinematic story campaign, and a variety of activities for every type of gamer, including gameplay for solo, cooperative and competitive players with new places to explore and adventures to conquer.

Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.

