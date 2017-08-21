Battlefield 1: Revolution Includes the Base Game and Expansions - News

Electronic Arts and DICE have announced Battlefield 1: Revolution. It includes the base game and all of the expansions.

Battlefield 1: Revolution is available today for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is what comes with the game:

Battlefield 1 base game

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – Includes four themed expansion packs, each filled with all new maps, new modes and more, making it the complete Battlefield 1 experience.

Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass – Immediate access. Featuring six maps including the game’s first night maps, Nivelle Nights and Prise de Tahure.



Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar – Players can further expand the battle with Battlefield 1: Revolution in Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar in September.



Battlefield 1: Turning Tides – Partake in amphibious warfare in Battlefield 1 Turning Tides set to launch in December.



Battlefield 1: Apocalypse – Partake in the most infamous battles of the Great War in Battlefield 1 Apocalypse, available in early 2018.

Electronic Arts also announced Battlefield 1: Incursions . It is a " tight, teamplay focused competitive experience." The closed alpha will be help in September.













Here is an overview:

" Competitors will have to put their skills to the test in intense 5 vs. 5 matches, creating dramatic moments that include the signature Battlefield vehicle gameplay. Starting in September, players in the Closed Alpha will be able to choose from eight different kits (Trench Surgeon, Control Leader, AT Assault, Battle Mechanic, Mortar Support, Raid Leader, Shock Assault, Proximity Recon) on the modified Battlefield 1 Giant’s Shadow map, and rank up to gain access to improved weapons and abilities based on a combination of time and performance. The Battlefield 1: Incursions Closed Alpha is just the beginning of the team’s journey in crafting a long term-competitive experience in collaboration with the Battlefield community. The features, content, and systems of Battlefield 1: Incursions may change between Closed Alpha and its final, finished form. More details on the competitive gaming structure and events will be shared in the coming months. "

