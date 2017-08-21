HTC Vive Gets $200 Price Cut - News

The VIVE has reportedly been dropped in price by around £160/$200, from $799 to $599.

"We want to really significantly boost VR adoption now across the globe," said VIVE US general manager Dan O’Brien. "We think now is the right time to reset the price."

The current package offers up a month subscription to VIVEport too, which grants users a couple of free games each month, as well as access to additional VR content, like edutainment, social media, video, and more.

