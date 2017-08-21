HTC Vive Gets $200 Price Cut - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 5 hours ago / 497 Views
The VIVE has reportedly been dropped in price by around £160/$200, from $799 to $599.
"We want to really significantly boost VR adoption now across the globe," said VIVE US general manager Dan O’Brien. "We think now is the right time to reset the price."
The current package offers up a month subscription to VIVEport too, which grants users a couple of free games each month, as well as access to additional VR content, like edutainment, social media, video, and more.
Still too high. No wonder PS VR is doing so well.
Still too high. I won't be touching Vive until it's at least £250-300.
With both Vive and Rift dropping in price, I'm willing to bet the next generation might be coming out soon. I don't think I'll get into VR until there's much less cables. I tried the Vive out and as awesome as it was, I nearly tripped numerous times.
