Biomutant Officially Announced

Following a leak over the weekend, THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 have announced post-apocalyptic open-world action RPG Biomutant for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic open-world ARPG that delivers real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action. Replayability by varied and deep character progression, exploration of three systematically generated worlds, an underworld and a small solar system, by foot, mech, air-balloon, jetski and UFO. Biomutant also features a fully customizable (MMO style) character and mutation system, bionics and creative item crafting, plus an interactive narrative featuring a contextual storyteller where the players creates their own story of survival in a vibrant colorful world.

Features:

Real-Time Combat: Mixes melee, guns, and abilities.

Mixes melee, guns, and abilities. Hugely Customizable Character: Bionics offer powerful prosthetics, while Mutations offer physical changes as well as powers.

Bionics offer powerful prosthetics, while Mutations offer physical changes as well as powers. Automation sidekick: Customizable living robotic toys.

Customizable living robotic toys. Pilotable Vehicles: Customizable mech, jetski, and UFO.

Customizable mech, jetski, and UFO. Creative crafting system: Open creation of weapons and gear.

