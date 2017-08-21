Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X Enhancements Revealed - News

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released the list of Xbox One X enhancements for Rise of the Tomb Raider.





Xbox One X players can choose from one of three visual modes, including:

Native 4K: (full 3840 by 2160) for highest fidelity resolution

Enriched Visuals for stunning graphic upgrades

High Frame Rate for the smoothest possible gameplay

New Xbox One X tech enhancements for Rise of the Tomb Raider include:

HDR display support for more vibrant and accurate color representation technology

Spatial audio support, including Dolby Atmos, for true 3D audio

Enhanced texture resolution for Lara Croft, NPCs, and environments, leveraging additional memory offered by the Xbox One X

Improved anti-aliasing for immersive realistic details

Additional visual enhancements include:

Improved volumetric lights

Improved reflections

Enhanced foliage

Upgraded polygonal detail

Amplified texture filtering

Rise of the Tomb Raider is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

