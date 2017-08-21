Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X Enhancements Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,506 Views
Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released the list of Xbox One X enhancements for Rise of the Tomb Raider.
Xbox One X players can choose from one of three visual modes, including:
- Native 4K: (full 3840 by 2160) for highest fidelity resolution
- Enriched Visuals for stunning graphic upgrades
- High Frame Rate for the smoothest possible gameplay
New Xbox One X tech enhancements for Rise of the Tomb Raider include:
- HDR display support for more vibrant and accurate color representation technology
- Spatial audio support, including Dolby Atmos, for true 3D audio
- Enhanced texture resolution for Lara Croft, NPCs, and environments, leveraging additional memory offered by the Xbox One X
- Improved anti-aliasing for immersive realistic details
Additional visual enhancements include:
- Improved volumetric lights
- Improved reflections
- Enhanced foliage
- Upgraded polygonal detail
- Amplified texture filtering
Rise of the Tomb Raider is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Thanks Gematsu.
Nice to see improvements beyond resolution, hope we see alot more developers do this for their games as well.
Now thats how you use those sexy specs of the X1X. The extra GPU power and additional RAM being utilized here.
Well this is definitely good for the gamers allowing the options for frame rate or resolution.
