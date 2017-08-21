Fear Effect Reinvented Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix Collective, Forever Entertainment, and Sushee have announced Fear Effect Reinvented for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. It is a remake of the 2000 released PlayStation game Fear Effect.



View the teaser trailer below:

Fear Effect Reinvented will launch in 2018.

