Final Fantasy XV coming to Windows PC in Early 2018 - News

/ 2,284 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV is coming to Windows PC in early 2018 as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition.





The PC version will come with Nvidia GammeWorks technology and other advanced PC features that add "cutting-edge graphics and physics simulation technologies."

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

