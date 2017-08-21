Attack on Titan 2 Coming in Early 2018 - News

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have announced Attack on Titan 2. The game will launch worldwide in early 2018 for unannounced platforms.

Here is an overview of the game:

Building on the fast-paced action the series is famous for, and featuring an abundance of new gameplay mechanics, the gripping sequel will be released across America as Attack on Titan 2 in early 2018. Players will once again don the renowned Omni-Directional Manoeuver Gear as they fight and repel the fearsome Titans that threaten humanity, to restore peace within the walls.



