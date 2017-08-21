Conan Exiles launches for PS4, Xbox One, PC in Early 2018 - News

Funcom and Koch Media have announced a publishing partnership for the upcoming open-world survival game Conan Exiles. The game is currently in Early Access on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

The full version of the game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

"We are thrilled to be working with Koch Media again in bringing the world’s greatest barbarian back into store shelves," said Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "Their experience as a world-leading publisher combined with their extensive retail network will help bring Conan Exiles to an even wider audience. The fact that they know and understand Conan is also a huge benefit that will ensure all aspects of publishing the game will be executed in the true spirit of the Conan the Barbarian brand."

Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz added, "We are delighted to revive our successful cooperation with Funcom which we established during the work for Age of Conan: Rise of the Godslayer. The immense open world experience and comprehensive survival and sandbox elements in Conan Exiles impressed us. We are proud that we can take part in the next phase of this project and will focus all our know-how to build the road for a successful retail launch of the game for PC and consoles."

Here is an overview of the game:

In this online survival game players get to build anything from small homes to entire cities, explore a huge open world, team up with other players, or seek to dominate their enemies through brutal player vs. player combat. The game is set in the world of Conan the Barbarian, and players get to explore vast landscapes and either fight each other or cooperate to build a community of their own.



