Monolith Soft Hiring for 'Ambitious Project Different from the Brand Image' - News

/ 2,547 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Monolith Soft, Xenoblade Chronicles developer, is hiring for "an ambitious project different from the brand image of Monolith Soft."

The studio is hiring designers, programmers, planners, and management support with experience in action game development.





Here are the specific roles:

Designers Character Modeler Map Modeler In-Game Animator Technical Artist Main Character Designer Concept Art Designer

Programmers Character Control Programmer (Action Part) System / Framework Programmer

Planners Planner (Action Part)

Management Support

Project Manager

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles