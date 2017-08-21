White Day 2: Swan Song Announced for PS4 - News

/ 2,469 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sonnori Corporation has announced White Day 2: Swan Song for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in 2018.

The game will be titled White Day 2: Swan Song in Korean and English speaking regions. It is compatible with the PlayStation VR, however, it is not required in order to play the game.





More information will be released followed the release of White Day: A Labyrinth Named School this week.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles