Sea of Thieves to Support Cross-Play

posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft announced during Gamescom 2017 Sea of Thieves will support cross-play between Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

"Sea of Thieves as an experience is perfectly suited for cross-play, and we love how it brings our players together, regardless of device," said executive producer Joe Neate.

"An important part of cross-play is obviously our Windows 10 PC version, and ensuring we deliver the experience our players expect. At gamescom we’re showing our support for 21:9 displays and the game running in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second."

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs in early 2018.

