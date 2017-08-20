Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Announced - News

Microsoft announced today at Gamescom 2017 the Xbox One Project Scorpio Edition.

Here is an overview:

Be the first to experience the Xbox One X designed for the biggest fans—the Project Scorpio Edition featuring a custom design and vertical stand. The console and Xbox Wireless Controller are inscribed with the words “Project Scorpio.” With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Now available for pre-order.

The Xbox One X is now available for pre-order.

