Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gets Monsters of Mordor Trailer

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions have released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War during Microsoft's Gamescome 2017 conference. It showcases the monsters of Mordor.

Two Xbox One S Shadow of War bundles, one in 500GB and one in 1TB, will launch alongside the game. The bundle includes an Xbox One S, a copy of the game, bonus in-game items Legendary Champions War Party and the Epic Sword of Dominion, Xbox wireless controller, one month Xbox Game pass subscription, and a 14 day Xbox Live Gold trial.



Middle-earth: Shadow of War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC worldwide on October 10.

