Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle Announced - News

/ 3,991 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft announced during Gamescom 2017 today a limited edition Xbox One S Minecraft bundle.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview:

The first look at the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle (1TB)! Featuring a custom designed grass block console, iconic green Creeper controller and Minecraft system sounds! Also included is a full game download of Minecraft, unique Minecraft skins, sounds, textures, and much, much more!

The bundle will launch on October 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles