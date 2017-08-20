Xbox Game Pass Coming to 8 New Countries, 7 New Titles Coming Soon - News

/ 4,325 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Xbox Game Pass launched in June, giving gamers unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games for $9.99 per month in 31 countries.

The serevice is now coming to eight new countries: Argentina, Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Turkey and UAE.





Seven new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 29 and September 1:

ReCore Definitive Edition

ReCore DE is coming – and it’s coming right to Xbox Game Pass! ReCore is an ambitious action/adventure title that puts you in the shoes of Joule, accompanied by her three incredible corebot companions, as you traverse the dystopian world of Far Eden. Battle a wide array of enemies, complete side quests, and solve challenging puzzles in this innovative 3D platforming experience.

Metro: Last Light Redux

The post-apocalyptic fun continues in September with Metro: Last Light Redux, an absolute FPS gem from our friends at Deep Silver. Last Light lands you in Moscow in the year 2034, where you play as the character Artyom, navigating the Moscow metro tunnels and combating a hearty mix of human and mutant adversaries. Blending in strong survival and strategy elements, Metro is a compelling sequel to the FPS classic Metro 2033 and an experience Xbox Game Pass members will not want to miss.

Fable II

Also coming to Xbox Game Pass in September is the legendary action RPG, Fable II, published by our very own Microsoft Studios. You play as Sparrow, a young child (you can choose male or female) on a journey to gain vengeance against the evil Lucien. Combat enemies, complete side missions, and find allies on your way to becoming a true hero. With both single player and co-op modes, September is a great time to explore the magical open world of Albion.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Xbox Game Pass’ stable of awesome fighting games gets a boost in September with the NEOGEO classic, Garou: Mark of the Wolves. Fight with one of 12 characters in Arcade mode, defeat both bosses, and become the King of Fighters. Or, find a friend and battle it out for couch co-op supremacy. If you’re a fan of Fatal Fury, or just classic fighting games in general, you are going to love getting your rounds in with Garou.

10 Second Ninja X

Requiring skill, speed, and precision, 10 Second Ninja X delivers a heck of a lot of fun and plenty of challenge to Xbox Game Pass members. The premise is simple – you have 10 seconds, a sword, and three shurikens to complete each of the 100 levels in this awesome platformer from our friends at Curve Digital. Explore the different paths to accomplishing each level’s objectives, unlock costumes, gather achievements and find all nine collectible items as you work your way from Level 1 to Level 100. You only get 10 seconds per level, but we won’t be surprised if you lose whole days chasing victory in 10 Second Ninja this month.

Hue

Curve Digital is also giving Xbox Game Pass members access to Hue this September, another terrific Indie puzzle-platformer from our ID@Xbox program. Hue is both the game title and the name of your main character, who is on a mission to bring color to an otherwise monochrome world and solve the mystery of Hue’s lost mother. Read letters from Hue’s mother, learn to control the colors you progressively unlock, and leverage those colors to solve challenging puzzles. With a unique and engaging art style, Hue is a must-play in Xbox Game Pass.

The Bridge

As if your brain wasn’t getting enough of a workout, the brilliant minds at The Astrophysicists Guild bring you The Bridge. A 2D puzzler, The Bridge is tons of fun and very engaging. And while the puzzles will keep you thinking, it may be the black-and-white art design we love most about this game. The Bridge feels like an artist’s sketchbook, with each puzzle occupying a single screen, which allows you to closely analyze each level and decipher the best path to completion. Just don’t be tricked into thinking logic alone will help you succeed in The Bridge – without a fair amount of finesse, and meticulous execution, you may find you need multiple attempts to solve each puzzle and complete the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles