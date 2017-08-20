Over 100 Titles Confirmed to Have Xbox One X Enhancements - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 6,136 Views
Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg announced during Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 conference there are over 100 titles confirmed for Xbox One X enhancements.
Just announced we have over 100 titles confirmed as Enhanced for #XboxOneX taking advantage of the power & performance of this beast!
Here are the currently confirmed games via Major Nelson:
|TITLE
|PUBLISHER
|XBOX ONE X ENHANCED
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Yes
|Anthem
|Electronic Arts
|Yes
|ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
|Studio Wildcard
|Yes
|Ashen
|Annapurna
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Ubisoft
|Yes
|ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
|System Era
|Yes
|Battlerite
|Stunlock Studios
|Yes
|Below
|Capybara
|Yes
|Black Desert
|PearlAbyss Corp.
|Yes
|Brawlout
|Angry Mob Games
|Yes
|Chess Ultra
|Ripstone Publishing
|Yes
|CODE VEIN
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Yes
|Conan Exiles
|Funcom
|Yes
|Crackdown 3
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Danger Zone
|Three Fields Entertainment LTD
|Yes
|Dark and Light
|Snail Games
|Yes
|Darksiders III
|THQ Nordic
|Yes
|Dead Rising 4
|Capcom
|Yes
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Coffee Stain
|Yes
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
|Activision Blizzard
|Yes
|Dishonored 2
|Bethesda
|Yes
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Bethesda
|Yes
|Disneyland Adventures
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Dovetail Games Ltd
|Yes
|DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Yes
|Dynasty Warriors 9
|KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
|Yes
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18
|Electronic Arts
|Yes
|Elex
|THQ Nordic
|Yes
|Elite: Dangerous
|Frontier Developments Plc.
|Yes
|EVERSPACE
|ROCKFISH Games GmbH
|Yes
|F1 2017
|Deep Silver
|Yes
|Fable Fortune
|Mediatonic Ltd.
|Yes
|Fallout 4
|Bethesda
|Yes
|Farming Simulator 17
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Yes
|Final Fantasy XV
|Square Enix
|Yes
|Firewatch
|Campo Santo
|Yes
|For Honor
|Ubisoft
|Yes
|Forza Horizon 3
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Gears of War 4
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Gravel
|Milestone
|Yes
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Halo Wars 2
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Hand of Fate 2
|Defiant Development
|Yes
|Hello Neighbor
|tinyBuild LLC
|Yes
|HITMAN
|Square Enix
|Yes
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Deep Silver
|Yes
|Injustice 2
|Warner Bros.
|Yes
|Jurassic Park
|Frontier Developments Plc.
|Yes
|Killer Instinct
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Killing Floor 2
|Tripwire Interactive LLC
|Yes
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Deep Silver
|Yes
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Square Enix
|Yes
|Madden NFL 18
|Electronic Arts
|Yes
|Mafia III
|2K Games
|Yes
|Mantis Burn Racing
|VooFoo Studios Ltd.
|Yes
|METAL GEAR SURVIVE
|Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
|Yes
|Metro: Exodus
|Deep Silver
|Yes
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Warner Bros.
|Yes
|Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Minion Masters
|BetaDwarf
|Yes
|Monster Hunter: World
|Capcom
|Yes
|NBA 2K18
|2K Games
|Yes
|Need for Speed Payback
|Electronic Arts
|Yes
|Ooblets
|Glumberland
|Yes
|Ori and the Will of the Wisp
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Outcast – Second Contact
|Bigben
|Yes
|Outlast 2
|Red Barrels
|Yes
|Paladins
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Yes
|Path of Exile
|Grinding Gear Games
|Yes
|Pixar Rush
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.
|Yes
|Portal Knights
|505 Games
|Yes
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
|Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
|Yes
|Project Cars 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Yes
|Quantum Break
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Raiders of the Broken Planet
|Mercury Steam
|Yes
|Railway Empire
|Kalypso
|Yes
|Real Farm Simulator 2017
|SOEDESCO
|Yes
|ReCore
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard
|Capcom
|Yes
|RiME
|Tequila Works
|Yes
|ROBLOX
|Roblox
|Yes
|Robocraft Infinity
|Freejam Ltd.
|Yes
|Rocket League
|Psyonix
|Yes
|Sea of Thieves
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|Slime Rancher
|Monomi Park, LLC
|Yes
|SMITE
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Yes
|Sonic Forces
|Sega
|Yes
|Star Wars II Battlefront
|Electronic Arts
|Yes
|State of Decay 2
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|STEEP
|Ubisoft
|Yes
|Strange Brigade
|Rebellion Developments
|Yes
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
|SUPERHOT
|Superhot
|Yes
|Surviving Mars
|Paradox Interactive
|Yes
|Tennis World Tour
|Bigben
|Yes
|The Artful Escape
|Annapurna
|Yes
|The Crew 2
|Ubisoft
|Yes
|The Darwin Project
|Scavenger Studio
|Yes
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Bethesda
|Yes
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Bethesda
|Yes
|The Last Night
|Raw Fury
|Yes
|The Long Dark
|Hinterland
|Yes
|The Surge
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Yes
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|CD Projekt
|Yes
|Titanfall 2
|Electronic Arts
|Yes
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Ubisoft
|Yes
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Ubisoft
|Yes
|Train Sim World
|Dovetail Games Ltd
|Yes
|TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
|Bigben
|Yes
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|Yes
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Fatshark AB
|Yes
|We Happy Few
|Gearbox
|Yes
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Bethesda
|Yes
|World of Tanks
|Wargaming
|Yes
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Bigben
|Yes
|Zoo Tycoon
|Microsoft Studios
|Yes
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Not bad. Glad to see Quantum Break on the list as that really pushed the hardware. But they really need to add Halo MCC.
Glad Halo 5 and Halo Wars 2 getting the treatment. No suprise either. Sea of Thieves in 4k is going to look amazing
If all those games are confirmed to be X1X Enhanced, what's the point of the column on the right that says "Yes" for everything? It just seems a little redundant, lol.
Probably a copy and paste job off thre original sauce maybe
- 0
3 Comments