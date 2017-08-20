Over 100 Titles Confirmed to Have Xbox One X Enhancements - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg announced during Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 conference there are over 100 titles confirmed for Xbox One X enhancements.

Just announced we have over 100 titles confirmed as Enhanced for #XboxOneX taking advantage of the power & performance of this beast! ðŸ”¥ðŸ™ŒðŸ’¥â™ï¸ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/VJvzmT3a7I — âœ–ï¸Aaron Greenbergâœ–ï¸ (@aarongreenberg) August 20, 2017

Here are the currently confirmed games via Major Nelson:

