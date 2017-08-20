Over 100 Titles Confirmed to Have Xbox One X Enhancements

Over 100 Titles Confirmed to Have Xbox One X Enhancements - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 6,136 Views

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg announced during Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 conference there are over 100 titles confirmed for Xbox One X enhancements.

Here are the currently confirmed games via Major Nelson:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.


3 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (11 hours ago)

Not bad. Glad to see Quantum Break on the list as that really pushed the hardware. But they really need to add Halo MCC.

Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

Glad Halo 5 and Halo Wars 2 getting the treatment. No suprise either. Sea of Thieves in 4k is going to look amazing

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (7 hours ago)

If all those games are confirmed to be X1X Enhanced, what's the point of the column on the right that says "Yes" for everything? It just seems a little redundant, lol.

Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

Probably a copy and paste job off thre original sauce maybe

