PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tops 8 Million Units Sold - News

Brendan Green confirmed during Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 conference that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold more than eight million units.





There was no release date provided, however, Green did reveal that Microsoft will be publishing the game on the Xbox One and it is coming to the Xbox Game Preview program.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will launch for the Xbox One latre in 2017.

