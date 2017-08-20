Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Coming to Xbox One - News

Microsoft announced at Gamescom 2017 Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure are coming to Xbox One. Both games are currently available on the Xbox 360. The Remastered vresions will have Xbox One X enhancements.





Zoo Tycoon is getting a re-release with Xbox One X enhancements.



