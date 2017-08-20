ReCore: Definitive Edition Gamescom 2017 Trailer Released - News

/ 4,451 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft has released the Gamescome 2017 trailer for ReCore: Definitive Edition.

View it below:

ReCore: Definitive Edition will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on August 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles