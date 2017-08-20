Jurassic World Evolution Coming Summer 2018 to PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Frontier Developments has announced Jurassic World: Evolution for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.



View the announcement trailer below:

In the game you are able to build your own Jurassic World theme park.

