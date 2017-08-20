Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sells an Estimated 1.14 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The platform game from Activision and Vicarious Visions - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - sold 1,137,411 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 1.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 622,219 units sold (55%), compared to 307,338 units sold in the US (27%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 167,633 units in the UK, 82,793 units in Germany, and 67,438 units in France.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released for the PlayStation 4 on June 30.

