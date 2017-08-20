Micro Machines: World Series Sells an Estimated 54K Units First Week on Consoles at Retail - Sales

The racing game from Codemasters - Micro Machines: World Series - sold 54,340 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 1.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 42,992 units sold (79%), compared to 11,348 units sold on the Xbox One (21%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 39,340 units sold (72%), compared to 7,167 units sold in the US (13%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 11,078 units in the UK, 7,544 units in Germany, and 2,934 units in France.

Micro Machines: World Series released for Windows PC worldwdon June 29 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on June 30.

